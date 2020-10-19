11th Circ. Judge Rips Firm's Letter In Debt Collection Case

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A debt collection letter from Scott & Associates PC seemed to be "riddled with inconsistencies," an Eleventh Circuit judge said Monday during oral arguments about whether the letter's recipient should be able to pursue a proposed class action against the firm. The court is hearing Alabama resident Dorothy Russaw's appeal of a trial court's dismissal with prejudice of claims Scott & Associates violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act when it contacted her about $2,500 she owed on a Barclays Bank credit card. Russaw said she had sent a cease-and-desist letter to either the bank or the firm. Russaw claimed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS