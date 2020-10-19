Fed. Circ. Affirms Google's IP Win On Balloon-Based Internet

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday backed a California federal judge's decision that Google's Project Loon, which uses floating balloons in the stratosphere to provide wireless internet, does not infringe a patent owned by Space Data Corp. The panel's two-page judgment summarily affirmed the district court ruling without explanation. The issue on appeal was whether the district court erred in how it construed the phrase "determining locations of one or more neighbor balloons relative to the determined location of the target balloon." Space Data, which develops and manufactures lighter-than-air balloons used to provide wireless services, had argued on appeal that the district...

