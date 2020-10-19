Man Who Fell Into Chevron's Unmarked Well Wants $1M

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Chevron Corp. was hit with a lawsuit for injuries a man says he suffered when he fell 15 to 20 feet into a concealed sinkhole surrounding an old unmarked Chevron well while clearing land in West Texas. The suit filed by Jake Gaines in Harris County District Court on Friday seeks more than $1 million in damages for the injuries he says he sustained in Midland on Sept. 24. Gaines was hired to clear the land where the well was located by Charles and Irma Ogle, who are also named as defendants in the lawsuit, alongside Chevron USA Inc. "In the course...

