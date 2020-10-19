Shipbuilder Settles OFCCP Race Bias Probe for $3.5M

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The Virginia shipbuilding division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, the country's largest military shipbuilder, has reached a $3.5 million deal with the federal government's contract watchdog to resolve claims that it discriminated against Black applicants in hiring for numerous craftwork jobs. Newport News Shipbuilding, which did not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement, will pay the $3.5 million in back pay and interest to thousands of class members and hire a consultant to evaluate the company's hiring practices and procedures, according to its agreement with the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs. "OFCCP recognizes NNS's commitment to prospective improvements in workplace...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS