National General Unit Owes Policyholder $950K For Crash

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal jury awarded $949,000 in a Zoom trial Friday to an Integon General Insurance policyholder who said the insurer refused to reimburse him for permanent vertigo from a crash caused by an underinsured driver. The jury presiding over the eight-day virtual trial in the Western District of Washington awarded a total of $948,653 to policyholder Daniel Hopkins, who was rear-ended in April 2016 by an underinsured driver while stopped at a crosswalk. A doctor found the crash caused Hopkins permanent gravitational vertigo. The jury said Integon, a unit of National General Holdings Corp., violated the state's Consumer Protection Act and...

