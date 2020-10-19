NY Strip Club's $4M Sales Tax Suit Prohibited, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A gentleman's club cannot challenge $4.2 million in unpaid New York state sales taxes for selling in-house currency because federal courts usually cannot restrain state tax collections, the Second Circuit said Monday. A three-judge panel found that the lower court correctly dismissed a suit brought by MLB Enterprises Corp., which had operated the now-defunct Times Square strip club Lace, after determining the challenge was prohibited under the Tax Injunction Act. MLB had several ways it could seek relief from its $4.2 million tax assessment in New York state courts, which prevented the company from challenging its tax bill in federal courts...

