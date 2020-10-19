Virgin Flight Attendants Defend $6M Atty Fees In 9th Circ.

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Virgin America Inc. flight attendants told the Ninth Circuit that their attorneys were properly awarded $6 million in fees and expenses after they won $77 million in a long-running dispute over California pay and rest breaks, saying their fees were already trimmed down. The certified class of flight attendants, represented by Olivier Schreiber & Chao LLP, Kosinski & Thiagaraj LLP and Shepherd Finkelman Miller & Shah LLP, filed an answering brief on Friday urging the Ninth Circuit to affirm U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar's January order awarding them $5.75 million in attorney fees and $250,775.81 in expense reimbursements. Virgin America...

