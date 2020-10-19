Five Guys Worker Wage Deal Stymied By Term Contradictions

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A $1.2 million wage-and-hour settlement between Five Guys and a class of workers hit a roadblock for the second time in a year, as a California federal judge this time found that the settlement's description in its notice didn't match up with the settlement's actual terms. U.S. District Judge Anthony Ishii's ruling came down in a settlement seeking to resolve workers' claims that the hamburger chain committed a host of wage-and-hour violations. The judge said the settlement was not fair, reasonable and adequate because its description in the motion for approval contradicted the actual agreement and notice documents, which were not...

