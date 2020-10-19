Pizza Hut Drivers Seek To Keep Pay Suit Against NPC Execs

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A group of Pizza Hut delivery drivers Monday asked a Texas bankruptcy judge to deny franchise owner NPC International's request to find that July's Chapter 11 stay extends to a wage suit against individual executives, saying the company has no obligation to defend them. Kristin Marshall and more than a dozen other delivery drivers argued that the officers of NPC's Pizza Hut division created and continued a policy of underpaying the mileage reimbursement for its drivers for over a decade despite repeated legal challenges, turning the officers' alleged acts into "willful misconduct" that NPC's corporate charter does not require it to...

