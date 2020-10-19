Ghislaine Maxwell's Effort To Seal Depo Fails In 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (October 19, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit declined Monday to seal a deposition given by Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein charged with helping the financier abuse underage girls, putting Maxwell's testimony in civil litigation on track to be made public before her criminal trial. In a three-page order, Circuit Judges Rosemary Pooler, José A. Cabranes and Reena Raggi left intact a decision by Manhattan U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska that says Maxwell's 2016 testimony related to Epstein should be made public. "We cannot conclude that the district court abused its discretion in ordering the unsealing," the circuit held. "The district court's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS