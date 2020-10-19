Ex-Contracts Manager Accuses Airbus Of Lying To FBI

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A former contracts manager has sued an Airbus unit, alleging that it falsely reported him to the FBI after he expressed concerns about its accounting practices and it discovered that he preserved evidence of it submitting false claims to the federal government. Maros Kmec told a Virginia federal court on Saturday that Airbus U.S. Space & Defense Inc., a subsidiary of Airbus Group Inc., wrongly reported him to the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2018 for allegedly stealing trade secrets and using the proprietary information for his business, KM-LOGIX, that operates the government contracts compliance check website farclause.com. Kmec said that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS