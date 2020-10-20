Post Malone Can't Find Early Escape From 'Circles' IP Suit

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled Monday that part of a lawsuit from a man claiming co-authorship of rapper Post Malone's No. 1 hit "Circles" can move forward, allowing claims that he helped write the tune to survive while tossing claims that he also is a joint author of the sound recording. U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright denied the defendants' motion to dismiss the claims related to the composition of the song, rejecting the argument that other co-writers not named as defendants "are necessary and indispensable" to the suit and that one of those co-authors is a Canadian citizen over which...

