Fed. Circ. Urged To Undo Ugg's $450K Trademark Win

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- An Australian apparel company urged the Federal Circuit on Monday to reverse an Illinois federal judge's finding that "ugg" is not a generic word for a kind of sheepskin boot, which had allowed the U.S. owner of the popular Ugg brand to sue a rival for using the name, winning a $450,000 jury verdict. The lower court made "a number of significant errors," including using the wrong legal test to determine whether the term "ugg" was generic for the type of boots in the U.S. prior to any alleged trademark use, Australian Leather Pty Ltd. told the appellate court. The company,...

