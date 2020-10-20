4 Tips To Help Benefits Plans Achieve Mental Health Parity

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- As federal benefit regulators turn their focus toward plans' mental health offerings and California lawmakers expand plans' obligations in that area, now is a great time for employers to ensure their plan approaches mental health treatment the same way as traditional medical care. Compliance with the federal Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act and similar state legislation — such as California's S.B. 855, signed into law Sept. 25 — can help maintain a healthy workforce, particularly during a pandemic that has affected more than half of Americans' mental health, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll. Failure to comply, on...

