Turkey Cos. Can't Clip Wings Off Poultry Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has allowed price-fixing allegations against two turkey producers to proceed but dismissed claims against Kraft. U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall wrote in an opinion Monday that a proposed class led by Olean Wholesale Grocery Cooperative cleared the "rule-of-reason" threshold and allowed the antitrust suit to move ahead. Under the rule of reason standard, antitrust plaintiffs must prove that the harm caused by allegedly anticompetitive behavior outweighs the potential consumer benefits and requires a more rigorous analysis than simply proving that an act is per-se illegal. The suit alleges that several poultry industry players shared sensitive market...

