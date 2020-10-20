Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jacoby & Meyers' Ex-Clients Renew Cert. Bid In Billing Suit

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Former clients of Jacoby & Meyers LLP and Finkelstein & Partners LLP who contend the firms used a litigation support company to improperly shift costs onto them have urged a New Jersey federal court to approve their bid to be certified as a class.

Jeffrey Harding and Barbara Smalls want the District of New Jersey to name them as the representative plaintiffs for a class of clients who purportedly were billed for tasks by Total Trial Solutions LLC that should have been covered by their contingency fees, according to a motion for certification they filed Monday with the court.

Olimpio Lee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!