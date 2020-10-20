Jacoby & Meyers' Ex-Clients Renew Cert. Bid In Billing Suit

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Former clients of Jacoby & Meyers LLP and Finkelstein & Partners LLP who contend the firms used a litigation support company to improperly shift costs onto them have urged a New Jersey federal court to approve their bid to be certified as a class. Jeffrey Harding and Barbara Smalls want the District of New Jersey to name them as the representative plaintiffs for a class of clients who purportedly were billed for tasks by Total Trial Solutions LLC that should have been covered by their contingency fees, according to a motion for certification they filed Monday with the court. Olimpio Lee...

