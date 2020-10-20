Porsche Hit With New Emissions Cheating Claims

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A group of drivers is leading a proposed class action alleging that Porsche Cars North America Inc. continued to hide that it was cheating on emissions tests even after its parent company was found to have installed "defeat devices" intended to fool regulators. In a complaint filed in California federal court Monday, Ernesto Del Barrio Jr. and Owen Williams said recent reports in German and American media show that Porsche and its German arm had manipulated vehicles for emissions testing to put out less pollution, and failed to disclose that despite parent company Volkswagen Group of America Inc.'s promises to "come...

