Jersey City OKs Kushner Settlement, Ending Tax Break Battle

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey city agency approved a settlement between the city and development companies associated with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner that claimed the city engaged in politically related discrimination, allowing a redevelopment project to proceed without tax abatements. The Jersey City Redevelopment Agency's Board of Commissioners agreed to the settlement between Jersey City Democratic Mayor Steven Fulop, the city, the agency and three Kushner Cos.-related entities during a virtual meeting Tuesday by a 5-0 vote. The settlement dismisses all litigation that the companies, owned by Kushner's family, filed claiming the city engaged in political retribution, including by denying a...

