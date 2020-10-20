Sanofi Wants Antitrust Claims Over Insulin Pen Pared Down

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Sanofi-Aventis is trying to knock out a recently revived antitrust suit accusing it of improperly putting one of its insulin injector patents on an FDA list, which allowed the pharmaceutical company to preemptively sue over up-and-coming generics. The drugmaker made its case to a Massachusetts federal court Monday, arguing that the last named plaintiff left in the suit — FWK Holdings — can't bring any claims based on Sanofi patent litigation that happened after 2016. Any standing FWK may have to pursue antitrust claims against Sanofi "rests entirely on an assignment of claims that FWK purchased from a bankrupt wholesaler, Kerr,"...

