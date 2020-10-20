5 Firms Guide Pair Of Blank-Check IPOs Raising $650M

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Blank-check companies Horizon Acquisition Corp. II and Good Works Acquisition Corp. began publicly trading Tuesday after collectively raising $650 million in initial public offerings guided by five law firms. Represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Maples and Calder, Horizon Acquisition Corp. II raised $500 million by selling 50 million units at $10 each, it said. Each unit includes one share of common stock and one-third of a redeemable warrant. A whole warrant allows the holder to buy a share at $11.50 each. The underwriters have a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 7.5 million units, which could raise...

