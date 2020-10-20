Keurig Dr Pepper Agrees To Pay $590K To End Bias Claims

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Keurig Dr Pepper subsidiary has agreed to pay more than half a million dollars in back wages to settle allegations by the U.S. Department of Labor's government contractor watchdog that the company had discriminated against dozens of Black and female job applicants. The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs and The American Bottling Co. entered into a conciliation agreement to resolve claims that American Bottling "systemically discriminated" against Black and female applicants starting in 2012 at its facility in Houston, the DOL said Monday. "This agreement with The American Bottling Company ensures the company takes necessary steps to comply with...

