Goldman Sachs To Pay $2.9B To Settle 1MDB Charges

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 12:03 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs has agreed to pay $2.9 billion to resolve the U.S. government's criminal investigation into the bank's role in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd. scandal, attorneys for the bank said during a Thursday morning hearing in New York federal court. Goldman Sachs agreed Thursday to pay $2.9 billion to resolve the U.S. government's criminal investigation into the bank's role in the 1MDB scandal. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) The bank's Malaysian subsidiary pled guilty before a Brooklyn federal judge to violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, while the megabank itself avoided charges with a deal that includes a $2.3 billion fine and disgorgement...

