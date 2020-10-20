Key Lessons From SEC Fine Over Mid-Merger Stock Buyback

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 15, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced a $20 million fine and cease-and-desist order[1] based on allegations that Andeavor LLC, while listed on the New York Stock Exchange, had entered into a stock buyback program under SEC Rule 10b5-1 in the process of preliminary merger discussions with Marathon Petroleum Corp. that constituted material nonpublic information. It was neither obvious that the company was in the wrong nor that anybody at the company was acting in bad faith. Indeed, the announcement seems designed to provide lessons for the well-intentioned, as opposed to shining a spotlight on bad actors....

