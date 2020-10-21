DOD Contractor Cybersecurity Rule Brings New FCA Risks

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense recently published an interim rule to establish new methods for assessing contractor implementation of cybersecurity requirements.[1] The interim rule presents new and significant areas of potential liability for contractors under the False Claims Act. Most notably, the interim rule will require many contractors to conduct a self-assessment of their cybersecurity and submit, as a condition for award, a summary-level score reflecting the state of their compliance. This requirement creates FCA risks that contractors should fully understand and appreciate before the interim rule takes effect on Nov. 30, and which may require prompt action thereafter to enhance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS