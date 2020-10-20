TIAA Bank To Pay $3.5M To Settle Loan Officer OT Suit

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- TIAA Bank will pay $3.5 million to settle claims from its retail mortgage loan officers that they deserved overtime despite their commission-based pay structure, according to a New York magistrate judge's Tuesday order approving the deal. The order by U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Barbara Moses ends an 18-month misclassification suit in which the loan officers claimed they were owed overtime wages under federal and state laws, but TIAA argued they fell under an outside-sales exemption from overtime wages under those laws. The settlement involving 54 loan officers in several states came after two years of discovery during efforts to arbitrate...

