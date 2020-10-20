Fed. Circ. Denies Vets Class Status In Disability Claims Suit

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A group of veterans cannot proceed as a class in their attempt to force the Department of Veterans Affairs to resolve disability compensation appeals within a year, the Federal Circuit ruled Tuesday, saying the veterans have not shown their claims are similar enough to be resolved together. The unanimous precedential decision affirms a 2018 ruling from the Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims that marked the first time that court found it could consider class actions. The Federal Circuit panel agreed with the veterans court that the group led by Conley Monk Jr. has not shown it can proceed as a...

