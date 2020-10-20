11th Circ. Says Ala. Police Aren't Immune To Brutality Suit

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday revived a suit accusing three Alabama police officers of unlawfully tasing and beating a commercial truck driver during a car accident investigation, saying it should be up to a jury to decide whether qualified immunity applies to the officers. In a published opinion, a three-judge Eleventh Circuit panel reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of the three Homewood, Alabama, officers accused of violating the constitutional rights of Myles Stryker during a hit-and-run investigation in a Walmart parking lot. A motorist had accused Stryker of hitting her vehicle, and as he was attempting to take photos...

