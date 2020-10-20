NYC Property Owner Says Mayor, Mogul Devalued Building

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A New York City property owner accused the city's mayor, the city Department of Buildings and a local hedge fund manager of conspiring to devalue a $126 million school building he hasn't been able to develop, according to documents filed in a New York state court. Gregg Singer on Monday claimed there's a conspiracy blocking him from legally developing the property, an old school building near Tompkins Square Park in Manhattan's East Village. Singer said an "uber wealthy hedge-funder" is trying to force him to sell the building, in part by hiring lobbying firms to push for changes to city rules....

