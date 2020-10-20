Ga. Court Affirms $3M Verdict In Fatal Auto Crash Suit

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court upheld a $3 million verdict Tuesday in a case in which a driver crossed a highway median and killed a couple driving the opposite direction, saying there was no issue with any decisions by the trial judge. The Court of Appeals upheld a jury's finding that driver Trevor Cannon was 55% responsible for $3 million in damages sustained in a 2013 crash that killed Stephen and Camie Joyner while Camie was pregnant. Their then-3-year-old daughter Dakota, also riding in the car that day, survived. The suit was filed by Camie Joyner's mother, Linda Barnes. The opinion does not state...

