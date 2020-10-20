Ex-Trump Fundraiser Cops To Illegal 1MDB-Linked Lobbying

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 11:17 PM EDT) -- The former deputy finance chair of the Republican National Committee and onetime fundraiser for President Donald Trump pled guilty Tuesday to running a covert campaign to lobby Trump and other U.S. officials on behalf of an individual tied to the scandal over Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, 1MDB. ​​Elliott Broidy, a former Republican National Committee official and fundraiser for President Donald Trump, pled guilty Tuesday to running a covert lobbying campaign targeting U.S. officials. (AP Photo/David Karp) Elliott Broidy pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act before a D.C. federal judge, agreeing to forfeit $6.6...

