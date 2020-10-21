NJ Judge Faces Ethics Complaint For Independent Research

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A Superior Court judge in New Jersey has been hit with an ethics complaint alleging he conducted independent research in a suit over a family trust he was overseeing without notifying the parties and even tried calling a potential witness before he issued an opinion. New Jersey's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct leveled the formal complaint Tuesday against Judge Arthur Bergman of Middlesex County, which could lead to possible punishment. Judge Bergman has been on the bench since 2006. Maureen G. Bauman, disciplinary counsel for the advisory committee, says in the complaint Judge Bergman called a contractor for John Hennessy, a...

