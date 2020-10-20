Fiber Telecom Co. Sues Rochester Over Excess Facilities Fees

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Telecommunications infrastructure company Crown Castle Fiber LLC sued the city of Rochester in New York federal court Tuesday, claiming its municipal code enforcing over $300,000 in facilities fees violates federal and state law. Crown Castle said Rochester imposed "novel and excessive fees" on the company earlier this year after the city passed its own "telecommunications code" in February 2019. Crown Castle claimed it started the process of obtaining permits to build an underground conduit for fiber optic facilities late last year, but said it was soon hit with hundreds of thousands in fees. Crown Castle alleged the city's Department of Environmental...

