Mobile Cos. Urge Light Touch In Emergency Network Rework

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- While all the big industry players seem to agree that the Federal Communications Commission's rules governing its priority service programs — which put emergency responders at the front of the line — are due for an update, exactly what changes the agency ought to make remains a more controversial question. The FCC received a slew of comments Monday from telecom giants, trade groups and emergency responders all angling to weigh in on how the agency should pull its regulations into the 21st century. For service providing behemoths like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, retaining a "light regulatory touch" was one of the...

