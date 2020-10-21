Toyota Can't Arbitrate Prius Stalling Defect Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Toyota must continue to fight in court all of a proposed consumer class action that claims its hybrid Prius cars were prone to stalling, a California federal judge ruled Tuesday, shutting down the automaker's bid to have the claims from two plaintiffs pushed to arbitration. The consumers are alleging that Toyota hid the stalling problems in its 2010-2014 Priuses despite a history of safety problems in hybrid cars, including in earlier models of Highlander SUV hybrids, according to their February 2018 complaint. Toyota had argued that three of the seven remaining plaintiffs signed lease and purchase agreements with valid arbitration clauses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS