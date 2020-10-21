DOJ Can Jump Into Teva Suit, But Only On Limited Basis

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge said the U.S. Department of Justice can get involved in a price-fixing case against Teva Pharmaceuticals, but only so antitrust enforcers can explain how the litigation could impact their own probe of the generic-drug giant. U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill on Tuesday granted a government request to intervene in order to attempt to block discovery by investors suing Teva, but he did not rule on the merits of the DOJ's argument for holding off on certain aspects of the process. DOJ lawyers told the judge Sept. 16 they wanted to participate in the vast private litigation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS