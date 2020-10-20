ACLU Can't Reach Separated Parents Of 545 Migrant Kids

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 11:25 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union lawyers tasked with finding migrant families separated by the Trump administration at the U.S. border said Tuesday that they haven't been able to reach the parents of 545 children in custody. About two-thirds of those parents were likely deported without their children, the ACLU added in the joint status report filed in California federal court. The separations stem from the U.S. Department of Justice's "zero tolerance" border policy, by which the government separated families at the border to detain and prosecute the adults. Though the policy was unveiled in 2018, the Trump administration later confirmed that...

