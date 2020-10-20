Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ACLU Can't Reach Separated Parents Of 545 Migrant Kids

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 11:25 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union lawyers tasked with finding migrant families separated by the Trump administration at the U.S. border said Tuesday that they haven't been able to reach the parents of 545 children in custody.

About two-thirds of those parents were likely deported without their children, the ACLU added in the joint status report filed in California federal court.

The separations stem from the U.S. Department of Justice's "zero tolerance" border policy, by which the government separated families at the border to detain and prosecute the adults. Though the policy was unveiled in 2018, the Trump administration later confirmed that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!