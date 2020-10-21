Ore., Ill. Back CalSavers In 9th Circ. ERISA Battle

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Attorneys general from Oregon and Illinois have thrown their support behind a California retirement savings program being challenged at the Ninth Circuit, saying their own states' programs are similar, have the backing of employers and are helping to ensure workers have financial stability in the future. In their amicus brief Tuesday, the states urged the Ninth Circuit to affirm the lower court's finding that the Golden State's CalSavers program isn't preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, as the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association has claimed. The CalSavers program is "nothing short of a tremendous success with no discernible downside," Oregon...

