Whistleblower's Claims Against ICE Contractor Set For Trial

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower's suit claiming she was fired for reporting fraud at a health care contractor for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will go to trial after a Texas federal judge found unanswered questions in her complaint and the contractor's response. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel on Tuesday told Laura Wondercheck, a former pharmacy technician at ICE's South Texas Family Residential Center, and the contractor, Maxim Healthcare Services Inc., to plan for jury selection starting in December, rejecting their criss-crossing bids to resolve the case during the briefing stage. Judge Yeakel cited "genuine issues of material fact" remaining to be addressed in...

