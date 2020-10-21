DOL Asks Contractors To Flag 'Anti-American' Worker Training

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 10:29 AM EDT) -- The Labor Department's federal contractor watchdog has asked employers to point out workplace seminars involving "race and sex stereotyping and scapegoating," following up on President Donald Trump's controversial ban on "anti-American" sensitivity training. In a request for information that will be published in Thursday's federal register, the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs asked the contractor community to weigh in on a series of questions related to President Donald Trump's Sept. 22 executive order and submit specific information about workplace diversity training programs that might run counter to the White House's directive. The DOL is asking federal contractors...

