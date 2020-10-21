Fiber Optics Co. Investors Seek OK Of $15.5M Deal

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Investors in a Houston-based fiber optics manufacturer on Tuesday asked a Texas judge to give final approval to a $15.5 million deal to end a class action that claimed the company inflated its stock prices by covering up declining sales. Along with seeking final approval for the settlement figure with Applied Optoelectronics Inc., the class counsel asked for attorney fees of one-third of the settlement — or $5.2 million — plus $167,289 in expenses and $55,000 in service awards to the five class representatives. In November 2019, Magistrate Judge Christina A. Bryan recommended certifying the class, and in December, U.S. District...

