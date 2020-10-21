NJ Court Digs Into Tribe's Fee Bid Under Religion Law

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appellate panel on Wednesday probed whether the Ramapough Lenape Nation was entitled to attorney fees under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act on the grounds that a homeowners association qualified as a state actor in its unsuccessful suit to block the tribe from conducting religious ceremonies on its land. On Ramapough Mountain Indians Inc.'s appeal of a ruling denying its fee bid in Ramapo Hunt & Polo Club Association Inc.'s suit — which claimed the religious use was a zoning violation — Appellate Division Judge Mary Gibbons Whipple asked RMI attorney J. Remy Green to...

