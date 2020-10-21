Pa. Justices OK State's Jurisdiction Over J&J In Mesh Cases

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary's arguments that limitations on personal jurisdiction barred an Indiana woman from suing the New Jersey-based company in Philadelphia over injuries from a pelvic mesh implant. The justices ruled 6-1 that the involvement of a Pennsylvania-based company in the manufacture of polypropylene mesh used in implants sold by Ethicon Inc. meant that Patricia Hammons had clear grounds to sue the company in Philadelphia. "We do not find it undue for the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas to exercise specific personal jurisdiction over Ethicon," the court said in an opinion...

