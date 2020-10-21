Calif. Nurses Win Class Cert. In Staffing Agency Overtime Row

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A California judge certified a group of 300 traveling nurses' proposed class action Tuesday, in a suit alleging overtime violations related to how the company pays per diems. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said the nurses met the federal requirements to sign off on a proposed class in a suit against New Jersey-based staffing agency RCM Technologies Inc. alleging federal and California overtime violations tied to policies and practices related to payment of per diems, among other things. "Liability under this theory turns on common factual questions related to defendant's alleged policies and practices when calculating overtime pay for employees...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS