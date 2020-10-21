Trans Teens Denied New Judge In Health Care Case

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge nixed a bid by two transgender teenagers to move a lawsuit alleging that their health plan's refusal to cover transition-related surgery violates federal discrimination law into the hands of a judge already handling a similar suit, saying the cases contain too many differences. U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie A. Bowman on Monday denied the motion to transfer by teens D.H. and John Doe, represented in court by their caregivers, finding that their request gives the "appearance" of forum shopping and that the two cases — both in Arizona district court involving gender dysphoria-related coverage by state health care...

