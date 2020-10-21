NJ Immigration Atty Censured For Dodging Client Duties

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday censured an attorney for failing to communicate with immigration clients facing deportation and then dodging ethics authorities, shortly after he was reinstated from a suspension for relying on his dishonest wife for secretarial services. In a two-page order, the Garden State's highest court censured Nelson Gonzalez of Dover for failing to keep clients informed about their asylum cases, collecting unreasonable fees, failing to document fee rates and failing to cooperate with disciplinary authorities, among other things. "A censure is the appropriate quantum of discipline for respondent's unethical conduct," the order says. The censure comes...

