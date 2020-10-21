11th Circ. Rips Ga. Builder's Bid To Dodge OSHA Fines

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Eleventh Circuit judges on Wednesday tore apart a Georgia home builder's attempt to dodge almost $300,000 in safety violation fines by blaming its subcontractors, saying there was "absolutely no question" the company was in control of making sure workers followed safety protocols on site. During oral argument, U.S. Circuit Judge Ed Carnes said FAMA Construction Inc. promulgated safety measures that labor crews on its construction sites had to follow, held seminars for workers about the safety rules and sanctioned contractors who failed to comply. "There's absolutely no question at all that FAMA took control of the safety measures, even to the...

