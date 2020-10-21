Ford Rips Drivers' Standing In Truck Fuel Economy MDL

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. asked a Michigan federal judge Tuesday to dismantle multidistrict litigation alleging the automaker overhyped the fuel economy of its F-150 and Ranger pickup trucks, saying consumers can't interfere with federal regulators' authority over vehicle fuel economy estimates. Ford filed a 91-page motion to dismiss an amended consolidated complaint from 45 truck owners from more than two dozen states alleging the company duped consumers into paying a premium for trucks that consumed more fuel than originally thought. The truck owners have alleged Ford deliberately miscalculated and misrepresented certain "road load" factors — which measure things such as aerodynamic drag,...

