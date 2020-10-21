Hispanic Lawmakers Call For Probe Into Family Separations

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Congressional Hispanic Caucus leaders on Wednesday called for a panel to investigate human rights abuses at the border stemming from the Trump administration's former policy to separate migrant families, after lawyers reported they couldn't reach parents for more than 500 children. During a call with reporters on Wednesday, a day after lawyers reported that they couldn't reach the separated parents of 545 children, caucus Chair Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, said that Congress should consider forming a commission on human rights "so we can both learn from the past, change policy where we need to, and obviously we need to, and also hold...

