Sonic Corp. Accused Of Serving Consumers Unwanted Texts

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- National fast food chain Sonic Corp. was accused in Oklahoma federal court Wednesday of bombarding a proposed class of consumers with unwanted text message advertisements, in a suit filed by an Illinois man who claims the company ignored his request to opt out of the ads. In a suit alleging that Oklahoma City-based Sonic breached the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act, Illinois resident Danny Collins claims the company sent him an unsolicited message in July advertising a bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich called the "BBLT." Despite Collins replying with a text saying "Stop," Sonic sent him another text 10 days later...

