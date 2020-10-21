Fla. Court Won't DQ Judge In RJ Reynolds Cancer Case

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday denied a petition to disqualify a trial judge in an Engle progeny case that resulted in a $6 million judgment against R.J. Reynolds from presiding over the plaintiff's bid for punitive damages. Mirtha Ledo had sought a writ of prohibition against Judge Spencer Eig, saying the judge expressed criticism of certain punitive damages laws applicable to her case. But the appellate panel said the judge's comments were "a statement of philosophy, rather than a stated judicial policy," and did not form a reasonable basis for Ledo to fear she would not receive a fair trial....

